General Assembly Gives Final Approval to Monumental Tax Cut for Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri families will keep more of their paychecks under a tax cut approved by the General Assembly Thursday evening. Approved by a 101–40 vote, the legislation is a bold overhaul of Missouri’s tax policy.

Sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr (R-Springfield), HB 2540 provides Missourians the largest single year income tax cut in the state’s history. The bill reduces the existing individual income tax rate from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent. Additional triggers based upon revenue growth in the state will eventually lower the individual tax income rate to 5.1 percent, putting Missouri among the top states for lowest state income taxes.

“This is an historic day for the Show Me State,” said Haahr. From growing families to the greatest generation, from entrepreneurs to empty nesters, Missourians will pay lower taxes under this proposal,” said Haahr, R-Springfield.

Tax reform was a significant priority for the General Assembly entering this year’s legislative session. Speaker Todd Richardson (R-Poplar Bluff) tasked Representative Haahr to lead this effort and put more money into Missouri families and businesses.

Haahr concluded, “These are common sense, fiscally responsible, bold solutions that will lower the overall tax burden on Missouri families and businesses,” said Haahr. "Witnessing the economic surge following passage of the federal 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the evidence is clear that reducing taxes benefits American families.

The bill now needs the governor’s signature to become law.