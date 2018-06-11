Home / News / GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS - 2018

GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS - 2018

Tue, 11/06/2018 - 22:12 admin
For Caldwell County

59.69% of registered voters showed up to vote in our county. Registered voters: 6,406, Total ballots: 3,824.

 

US Senator (Vote for 1)

Josh Hawley (REP) 2,557

Claire McCaskill (DEM) 1,022

Japheth Campbell  (LIB)    70

Jo Crain (GRN)    28

Craig O’Dear (IND)   102

Write In    5

 

State Auditor (Vote for 1)

Saundra McDowell (REP) 2,095

Nicole Galloway (DEM) 1,421

Sean O’Toole (LIB)    87

Don Fitz (GRN)    29

Jacob  Luetkemeyer (CST)   73

Write In    6

 

US Representative – Dist 6 (Vote for 1)

Sam Graves (REP) 2,892

Henry Robert Martin (DEM)   757

Dan Hogan (LIB)   109

Write In         9

 

State Representative – Dist 8 (Vote for 1)

James W. (Jim) Neely (REP) 2,906

Caleb McKnight (DEM)  811

Write In   11

 

Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div 1 (Vote for 1)

Ryan Horsman (REP) 3,188

Write In   38

 

Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div 2

Brent Elliott (DEM) 2,532

Write In   125

 

Associate Circuit Judge (Vote for 1)

Jason A. Kanoy (DEM) 2,677

Write In   113

 

Presiding Commissioner (Vote for 1)

C.R. “Bud” Motsinger (REP) 2,340

Dennis Walker (DEM) 1,388

Write In         7

 

Western District Commissioner (Vote for 1)

Rex Hibler (REP) 1,738

Write In     18

 

County Clerk (Vote for 1)

Christine Owen (REP) 2,228

Sharon E. Wright (DEM) 1,488

Write In    4

 

Circuit Clerk (Vote for 1)

Carrie Miller (DEM) 2,712

Write In    77

 

Recorder of Deeds (Vote for 1)

Julie Hill (REP) 3,255

Write In   19

 

Prosecuting Attorney (Vote for 1)

Brady C. Kopek (REP) 3,065

Write In   36

 

Should the following judges be retained?

Judge W. Brent Powell of Mo. Supreme Court?   YES

Judge Mary Rhodes Russell of Mo Supreme Court?   YES

Judge Edward R. Ardini, Jr. of Western Dist. Court of Appeals?   YES

 

Constitutional Amendments

Amendment 1 (Change process for redrawing state legislative districts)  YES

Amendment 2 (Marijuana)   YES

Amendment 3 (Marijuana)   NO

Amendment 4 (Bingo)   NO

 

Statutory Measures

Proposition B (Increasing Minimum Wage)   YES

Proposition C (Remove state prohibitions on marijuana)   NO

Proposition D (Increasing Motor Fuel Tax)   NO

