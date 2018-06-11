GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS - 2018
59.69% of registered voters showed up to vote in our county. Registered voters: 6,406, Total ballots: 3,824.
US Senator (Vote for 1)
Josh Hawley (REP) 2,557
Claire McCaskill (DEM) 1,022
Japheth Campbell (LIB) 70
Jo Crain (GRN) 28
Craig O’Dear (IND) 102
Write In 5
State Auditor (Vote for 1)
Saundra McDowell (REP) 2,095
Nicole Galloway (DEM) 1,421
Sean O’Toole (LIB) 87
Don Fitz (GRN) 29
Jacob Luetkemeyer (CST) 73
Write In 6
US Representative – Dist 6 (Vote for 1)
Sam Graves (REP) 2,892
Henry Robert Martin (DEM) 757
Dan Hogan (LIB) 109
Write In 9
State Representative – Dist 8 (Vote for 1)
James W. (Jim) Neely (REP) 2,906
Caleb McKnight (DEM) 811
Write In 11
Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div 1 (Vote for 1)
Ryan Horsman (REP) 3,188
Write In 38
Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div 2
Brent Elliott (DEM) 2,532
Write In 125
Associate Circuit Judge (Vote for 1)
Jason A. Kanoy (DEM) 2,677
Write In 113
Presiding Commissioner (Vote for 1)
C.R. “Bud” Motsinger (REP) 2,340
Dennis Walker (DEM) 1,388
Write In 7
Western District Commissioner (Vote for 1)
Rex Hibler (REP) 1,738
Write In 18
County Clerk (Vote for 1)
Christine Owen (REP) 2,228
Sharon E. Wright (DEM) 1,488
Write In 4
Circuit Clerk (Vote for 1)
Carrie Miller (DEM) 2,712
Write In 77
Recorder of Deeds (Vote for 1)
Julie Hill (REP) 3,255
Write In 19
Prosecuting Attorney (Vote for 1)
Brady C. Kopek (REP) 3,065
Write In 36
Should the following judges be retained?
Judge W. Brent Powell of Mo. Supreme Court? YES
Judge Mary Rhodes Russell of Mo Supreme Court? YES
Judge Edward R. Ardini, Jr. of Western Dist. Court of Appeals? YES
Constitutional Amendments
Amendment 1 (Change process for redrawing state legislative districts) YES
Amendment 2 (Marijuana) YES
Amendment 3 (Marijuana) NO
Amendment 4 (Bingo) NO
Statutory Measures
Proposition B (Increasing Minimum Wage) YES
Proposition C (Remove state prohibitions on marijuana) NO
Proposition D (Increasing Motor Fuel Tax) NO