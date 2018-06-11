GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS - 2018

59.69% of registered voters showed up to vote in our county. Registered voters: 6,406, Total ballots: 3,824.

US Senator (Vote for 1)

Josh Hawley (REP) 2,557

Claire McCaskill (DEM) 1,022

Japheth Campbell (LIB) 70

Jo Crain (GRN) 28

Craig O’Dear (IND) 102

Write In 5

State Auditor (Vote for 1)

Saundra McDowell (REP) 2,095

Nicole Galloway (DEM) 1,421

Sean O’Toole (LIB) 87

Don Fitz (GRN) 29

Jacob Luetkemeyer (CST) 73

Write In 6

US Representative – Dist 6 (Vote for 1)

Sam Graves (REP) 2,892

Henry Robert Martin (DEM) 757

Dan Hogan (LIB) 109

Write In 9

State Representative – Dist 8 (Vote for 1)

James W. (Jim) Neely (REP) 2,906

Caleb McKnight (DEM) 811

Write In 11

Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div 1 (Vote for 1)

Ryan Horsman (REP) 3,188

Write In 38

Circuit Judge, Circuit 43, Div 2

Brent Elliott (DEM) 2,532

Write In 125

Associate Circuit Judge (Vote for 1)

Jason A. Kanoy (DEM) 2,677

Write In 113

Presiding Commissioner (Vote for 1)

C.R. “Bud” Motsinger (REP) 2,340

Dennis Walker (DEM) 1,388

Write In 7

Western District Commissioner (Vote for 1)

Rex Hibler (REP) 1,738

Write In 18

County Clerk (Vote for 1)

Christine Owen (REP) 2,228

Sharon E. Wright (DEM) 1,488

Write In 4

Circuit Clerk (Vote for 1)

Carrie Miller (DEM) 2,712

Write In 77

Recorder of Deeds (Vote for 1)

Julie Hill (REP) 3,255

Write In 19

Prosecuting Attorney (Vote for 1)

Brady C. Kopek (REP) 3,065

Write In 36

Should the following judges be retained?

Judge W. Brent Powell of Mo. Supreme Court? YES

Judge Mary Rhodes Russell of Mo Supreme Court? YES

Judge Edward R. Ardini, Jr. of Western Dist. Court of Appeals? YES

Constitutional Amendments

Amendment 1 (Change process for redrawing state legislative districts) YES

Amendment 2 (Marijuana) YES

Amendment 3 (Marijuana) NO

Amendment 4 (Bingo) NO

Statutory Measures

Proposition B (Increasing Minimum Wage) YES

Proposition C (Remove state prohibitions on marijuana) NO

Proposition D (Increasing Motor Fuel Tax) NO