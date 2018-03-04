General Municipal Election Winners for Caldwell County (Unofficial)

Following are the results of the Municipal General Election in Caldwell County:

BRECKENRIDGE

Breckenridge East Alderman – Willis “Buster” McIntire with 13 votes

Breckenridge West Alderman – Jeremy Thogmartin with 9 votes

COWGILL

Cowgill Mayor – Mary Joann Williams with 9 votes.

Cowgill West Alderman – Tie vote – Tim Wilson and Tarna Rold with 2 votes each.

Cowgill East Alderman – (2 yr. term) – Jennifer Smith with 4 votes

Cowgill East Alderman – (1 yr. term) – 0

KIDDER

Kidder Alderman – vote for 2 – Rhonda Grooms 17 votes and G. Robert Bauer II with 15 votes.

KINGSTON

Kingston School Board – vote for 1 for 1 yr. term – Kent Burnett

Kingston School Board – vote for 2 for 3 yr. term – Kaylee Baker 8 votes and Julie Baker with 7 votes

Kingston Mayor – Chris Kipp with 3 votes

Kingston East Alderman – 0

Kingston West Alderman – Eileen Gregory with 5 votes.

HAMILTON

Hamilton West Alderman – Cameron Fast with 29 votes

Hamilton East Alderman – Keith Gilbert with 73

POLO

Polo School Board – vote for 2 – Kyle Stith and Penny Copeland

Polo Question – 222 Yes; 73 No

Polo West Alderman – Dan C. Watkins III with 28 votes

Polo East Alderman – Daniel Allen with 47