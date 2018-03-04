General Municipal Election Winners for Caldwell County (Unofficial)
Following are the results of the Municipal General Election in Caldwell County:
BRECKENRIDGE
Breckenridge East Alderman – Willis “Buster” McIntire with 13 votes
Breckenridge West Alderman – Jeremy Thogmartin with 9 votes
COWGILL
Cowgill Mayor – Mary Joann Williams with 9 votes.
Cowgill West Alderman – Tie vote – Tim Wilson and Tarna Rold with 2 votes each.
Cowgill East Alderman – (2 yr. term) – Jennifer Smith with 4 votes
Cowgill East Alderman – (1 yr. term) – 0
KIDDER
Kidder Alderman – vote for 2 – Rhonda Grooms 17 votes and G. Robert Bauer II with 15 votes.
KINGSTON
Kingston School Board – vote for 1 for 1 yr. term – Kent Burnett
Kingston School Board – vote for 2 for 3 yr. term – Kaylee Baker 8 votes and Julie Baker with 7 votes
Kingston Mayor – Chris Kipp with 3 votes
Kingston East Alderman – 0
Kingston West Alderman – Eileen Gregory with 5 votes.
HAMILTON
Hamilton West Alderman – Cameron Fast with 29 votes
Hamilton East Alderman – Keith Gilbert with 73
POLO
Polo School Board – vote for 2 – Kyle Stith and Penny Copeland
Polo Question – 222 Yes; 73 No
Polo West Alderman – Dan C. Watkins III with 28 votes
Polo East Alderman – Daniel Allen with 47