Labor Day weekend brings a surge of travel across the nation. During the summer’s last holiday many will make the conscious mistake of driving impaired.

Getting arrested could be the least of your worries. An impaired driving arrest could cost you thousands of dollars in fines, court costs and lawyer fees, not to mention you could also lose your license, lose your job or--worse yet-- take someone’s life!

This year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility crackdown will run Aug. 17 through the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 3.

“Impaired driving continues to be a huge concern on Missouri roadways,” said Colonel Sandra Karsten, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “We will continue our year-round efforts of enforcing Missouri's DWI laws and through this campaign create public awareness to the dangers impaired driving causes on our highways."

Statewide, law enforcement made 242 DWI arrests, 27 DUI drug arrests and 23 MIP’s during this campaign in 2017.

“Each day, lives are drastically changed or lost in preventable traffic crashes caused by impaired driving,” said Jon Nelson, executive chair to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety. “In 2017, 196 people were killed and 605 seriously injured in Missouri crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver.”

We are all a part of the solution. To learn more about impaired driving and how you can Arrive Alive, visit saveMOlives.com, or follow social media at Save MO Lives, #DriveSoberMO.