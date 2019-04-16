Governor Parson’s Infrastructure Priority Passes Missouri Senate

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) –Today, the Missouri Senate, in a 26-7 vote, passed one of Governor Parson’s top legislative priorities. In the State of the State, Governor Parson presented a bold infrastructure plan which takes a serious step forward in addressing Missouri’s critical infrastructure needs across the State. If fully implemented, the infrastructure plan will allow the State to fix 250 bridges in need of critical repair or replacement.

“We are thrilled to see the Senate take significant action today on our shared priority of infrastructure. Today’s strong bi-partisan vote is a result of focused efforts by the Legislature as we work together on an infrastructure plan to move Missouri forward,” Governor Parson said. “I am encouraged by the Legislature’s progress and look forward to continuing to work with members of the House to pass an infrastructure plan that works for all of Missouri.”

The plan will allow Missouri to begin meeting infrastructure needs across the entire state without raising taxes. Once passed, initial work can begin on bridges identified by local entities in need of critical repair or replacement.

The infrastructure plan awaits further action in the House.