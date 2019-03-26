Governor Parson Declares State of Emergency in Missouri in Response to Flooding

Governor Mike Parson today declared a state of emergency in Missouri in response to worsening conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi River systems as a result of release from upstream reservoirs, snow melt and excessive rainfall. Governor Parson also activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions. Earlier today, the Governor signed Executive Order 19-05 making the emergency declaration official.

“The rising floodwaters are affecting more Missouri communities and farms, closing more roads and threatening levees, water treatment plants and other critical infrastructure,” Governor Parson said. “We will continue to work closely with our local partners to assess needs and provide resources to help as Missourians continue this flood fight and as we work to assist one another.”

Governor Parson plans to visit affected areas to survey the damage and meet with local officials in northwest Missouri on Thursday afternoon.