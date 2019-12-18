Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 19-21 Closing State Offices at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 19-21 closing state offices of the executive branch under the purview of the Governor at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

“Teresa and I hope this gives our state team members extra time to spend with their loved ones, as it is our family and close friends who truly make Christmas a joyful time of year,” Governor Parson said. “May we take a moment over the holiday to rejoice, give thanks, and reflect on the special relationships we have in our lives. From our family to yours, we wish everyone peace, joy, and a very merry Christmas.”