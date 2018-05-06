Graves holds Rural Broadband Roundtable

Hannibal, MO – On Wednesday, May 30th, Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) held a roundtable with stakeholders to discuss rural broadband. Additional federal funding for rural broadband projects has been passed in recent months. Additionally, the Farm Bill, which will come up for a vote in the House in June, also contains broadband funding. Several bills related to rural broadband access and speeds have also been introduced.

“North Missouri faces a major issue when it comes to broadband access with reliable speeds and service,” said Graves. “It is clear that broadband access is second only to access to electricity. It affects every aspect of life and the rural areas don’t deserve second class service. I appreciate the stakeholders who provided me some excellent feedback and I believe that we can work together to ensure that folks across my district and the country get access to the broadband service that they desperately need.”

Stakeholder discussion centered around the lack of broadband access in North Missouri and its effect on farming, education and economic development. Other major issues identified at the meeting included what constitutes adequate broadband speed as well as concerns with FCC broadband connectivity mapping.

Graves also toured the Ralls Technologies facility which has been deploying broadband service to parts of rural Northeast Missouri since 2010.

HERE IS WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:

Barry Hart, Executive Vice President & CEO for Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives (AMEC): “Broadband access - or the lack thereof - is becoming the top issue facing our rural communities in Missouri. The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives appreciated the opportunity to participate in this important discussion and talk about how we solve this problem together. We look forward to continuing to partner with Congressman Graves so rural Missouri has the broadband access they need to thrive.”

Lynn Hodges, Manager/CEO for Ralls County Electric Cooperative/Ralls Technologies: “I would like to thank Congressman Sam Graves for visiting Ralls County Electric Cooperative to discuss broadband deployment. Congressman Graves continues to support rural electric cooperatives efforts to expand broadband availability. His support of the Farm Bill will help provide much needed funding for underserviced rural Missouri residents. The visits Graves makes helps educate Community and Legislative representatives on the importance of broadband deployment and to the economic impact the lack of high speed broadband is having on our rural population.”

Louis Riggs for Northeast Missouri Development Partnership: “On behalf of the combined organizations of Northeast Missouri Development Partnership and Northwest RoundTable, we want to thank Congressman Graves for working on behalf of Rural Missouri to bring us Broadband access to help maximize precision agriculture, online education resources for all students, telehealth resources for our elderly and Veterans, job retention and expansion, and entrepreneurship among our Rural young people who want to create new jobs that will enable them to stay and raise families instead of leaving for better opportunities in urban areas.”

In addition to the Ralls County Electric Cooperative, AMEC and the Northeast Missouri Development Partnership, officials from the Missouri Farm Bureau, USDA Rural Development, Northeast Power, Grundy County Electric Cooperative, Northeast Missouri Electric Cooperative, Macon Electric Cooperative, Mark Twain Telephone Cooperative, Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council, Hannibal Chamber of Commerce, Lewis County Industrial Development Authority, Ralls County Commission, Mark Twain Council of Governments, and Ameren were also in attendance.