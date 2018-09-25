GRVCO REHERSALS

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra is preparing for the upcoming Christmas Concert, which will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018. Music selections for the performance will center around the theme “Somewhere in my Memory.”

Rehearsals for both orchestra and choir will begin Tuesday, October 2nd at Hodge Presbyterian Church located at 315 W. Crowder in Trenton. Both the orchestra and choir will begin practice at 6:30 pm and end at 8:30 pm. Registration will be one-half hour before practice begins. A $10 participation fee is suggested to help with the rental of music and other expenses.

Most of the orchestra instrumentation has been filled with the exception of our ongoing need for string instruments. Violins, violas, and cellos are in great demand. For more information regarding the orchestra, contact Buddy Hannaford at 660/359-1310.

More vocal presence is needed to enhance the musical performance. From bass to soprano, we need those who enjoy singing and adding music to the holiday season. For more information regarding the choir, contact Monica Fawson at 623/889-1074,

We look forward to seeing you at rehearsal!