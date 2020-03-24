HAMILTON ADVANCES TO STRONGEST TOWN FINAL FOUR

Hamilton edged Athens, OH, to advance into the Final Four of competition in the Strongest Town competition.

Strong Towns is a national media organization whose mission is to advocate for a model of development that allows America’s cities, towns and neighborhoods to grow financially strong and resilient.

Hamilton was selected for the Sweet Sixteen competition by a panel of judges from over 1,000 nominations from around the world. Winners are determined by a weighted vote of Strong Town Members and the general public. Anyone with an email address may vote in the competition.

This round of the Final Four competition involves a podcast highlighting Hamilton. The podcast was an interview conducted by Jacob Moss of Strong Towns. The Hamilton podcast will begin airing on Tuesday, March 24.

To vote for Hamilton in the Final Four Round, log on to the Strong Town website at www.strongtowns.org. Click on the Strongest Town link and follow the directions on how to vote.

Hamilton is the smallest town in the competition and the only Missouri community chosen. Hamilton’s Final Four competition is Watertown, SD with a population of 20,488.

Voting in this round commences on Tuesday, March 24th and runs thru Friday, March 27. People may vote once per day.