Hamilton Butterfly Park meeting

Tue, 05/14/2019

The Hamilton Butterfly Park is holding a community meeting on Thursday, May 16th, at 6:00 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall at the Methodist Church. The purpose of the meeting is to explain the project and to get volunteers organized. If you would like to get involved in this community project, please attend this meeting.

If you are interested in becoming involved but are not able to attend, please contact Amanda Felderman at the NW Missouri Wine Company, 400 N Davis St, Hamilton.

