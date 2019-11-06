Happy Father's Day

On this Father’s Day, we ask you to join us in a quick prayer to honor dads, husbands, sons and all the men in our lives. Let’s praise God for placing these honorable, kind, gentle souls in our paths for His loving light to shine through, providing us with a beautiful example of what it means to live for God.

Dear God,

Thank you for all the fathers and father-figures in this world and for the many ways you use them to lovingly guide others to Your heart. I ask that you would bless them and give them great joy and peace. May they see You and know You in new ways. Show them how much you love them and care about them. Guide their steps, use their hands, and make them a blessing to others as you continue to fulfill your special purpose for their lives.

Amen.