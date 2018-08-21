Hawley Wins Missouri Farm Bureau Straw Poll; Prop D Projected to Pass

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Attorney General Josh Hawley has won the Missouri Farm Bureau Straw Poll for this year’s U.S. Senate race, held at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. Hawley outpaced incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill by a 45-point margin, 72.8% to 27.2%.

Fairgoers also voted Yes on Proposition D, supporting increased funding for public safety and road and bridge construction and maintenance, by a 17-point margin, 58.7% to 41.3%.

Visitors to the Missouri Farm Bureau building at the fair cast 2,655 ballots in the straw poll, which has been held at the State Fair since 1980. Both the U.S. Senate race and Proposition D will be on the November 6 ballot. The poll typically provides an accurate pulse of the political mood of rural Missourians.