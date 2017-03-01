Heart of America Dairy Expo Program Announced

December 27. Chesterfield…Dairy farmers from all over the southern Midwest will be gathering in Springfield, MO, January 19-21, 2017, for the fifth annual Heart of America Dairy Expo presented by Hiland Dairy Foods.

The Heart of America Dairy Expo features four nationally known dairy speakers, and the largest dairy specific trade show in the southern Midwest, at the Ramada Oasis Hotel and Convention Center.

“We are moving forward after a very challenging year of economic conditions caused by depressed milk prices at the farm,” says Expo Chairman and dairy farmer Ted Sheppard of Cabool, MO. Sheppard also serves as president of the Missouri Dairy Association which is the official host of the Heart of America Dairy Expo.

“Our program will provide attendees with new directions on dairy nutrition, finance, commodity prices and consumer demand for 2017,” says Sheppard.

“First, we are pleased to welcome back Gary Sipiorski, Dairy Development Manager from Madison, WI, to our Thursday evening Grand Opening Buffet Reception at 6 p.m. and Early Bird Seminar in the trade show. After the buffet, Gary will address “How did the business of milking get to 2017” including dairy business conditions, interest rates and our competition in world dairy markets.

"Friday's program starts at 9:30 a.m. with "Moving Ahead with Dairy Nutrition Technologies" with Randy Asher, Animal Science Consulting, Brookings, SD, sponsored by Alltech. Following him will be a live recording of Dr. Scott Brown, Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, University of Missouri, presenting his “Weekly Market Outlook” for the Brownfield Radio Network.

“Rounding out the morning program will be long time dairy farmer favorite Dr. Mike Hutjens, University of Illinois, Champaign, IL, who will cover “Feed Strategies with 2017 Milk and Feed Prices” sponsored by Multimin USA.

"Friday's Pork Chop Luncheon, sponsored by Hiland Dairy Foods and the Missouri Pork Association will feature a key note presentation by Gary Sipiorski on “Dairy Outlook for the Next Five Years—how to position the farm financially” sponsored by Central Life Sciences," says Sheppard.

"After lunch, dairy farmers will get some tips from our producer panel, sponsored by BMO Harris Bank, addressing “Managing during Tough Financial Times”, moderated by Regan Bluel, University of Missouri.

“Cindy Sorenson, Sr. Vice President Business Development, Midwest Dairy Association, concludes our afternoon educational program with “Activating Research to Drive Sales and Grow Consumer Confidence.”

"The Expo program also includes the annual meetings of the Missouri Dairy Association, Missouri Holstein Association, Missouri Brown Swiss Association, Missouri Guernsey Breeders Association, Missouri Jersey Cattle Club, Midwest Milking Shorthorn and the Missouri Ayrshire Association," says Sheppard.

“Last year we drew almost 500 attendees from 15 states," says Dave Drennan, Expo Sales Manager and Executive Director for the Missouri Dairy Association.

“Registration is free for dairy farmers and their families with a nominal registration fee for allied industry representatives. All dairy farmers and allied industry, regardless of state, are invited to attend.

“The Ramada Oasis Hotel and Convention Center offers a convention hall which will house over 60 dairy exhibits and equipment inside. The Ramada is conveniently located on the north side of Springfield, MO at Glenstone and Interstate 44,” says Drennan.

“We also don’t want travelers to forget that Branson is only 45 miles away from Springfield so we hope they plan a trip and enjoy all Missouri has to offer,” concludes Drennan.

Meal reservations are requested and may be made by viewing www.heartofamericadairy.org for more details and the complete Expo schedule.

Sleeping room reservations may be made by calling the Ramada Oasis Hotel and Convention Center directly at 417/866-5253 or 888/532-4338 and ask for the Heart of America Dairy Expo room block