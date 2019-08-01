The Hickory Stick Quilt Shop and The Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum present "A Journey Through Time: Hannibal, Missouri 1819-2019"

The Hickory Stick Quilt Shop and The Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum are hosting a quilt contest and exhibition in honor of Hannibal's Bicentennial. "A Journey Through Time: Hannibal, Missouri 1819 - 2019" is open to all quilters and aspiring quilters. Due to limited space for exhibition, all quilts will be juried for the display which will be held throughout the month of April. Quilts accepted will be on display at the Museum Gallery.

CONTEST GUIDELINES:

*Entry form with photo due February 19, 2019 to Hickory Stick Quilt Shop.

*Eligible quilts must have perimeter measurement no less than 160" and be quilted and bound or faced. There is no upper limit to the size of quilt that can be entered.

*All quilts must be constructed of three layers fabric and/or batting quilted together by hand, machine or a combination of the two methods and must be in excellent condition (clean and pet hair free) with vintage quilts being "reasonable for age".

*Any pattern or design can be used but should relate to the theme "A Journey Through Time: Hannibal 1819-2019".

*Identification label must be securely fastened to a bottom back corner of the quilt.

*Quilt must have a 4" sleeve attached to the back for hanging in the museum.

*Judging will be based on workmanship, design, aesthetic and adherence to the theme.

*Prizes totaling $675 in gift certificates will be awarded to first, second and third designation in each of three categories: vintage, traditional and artistic.

*Vintage quilt is any quilt made before 1969 (sesquicentennial date).

*Traditional quilt is any quilt (appliqued or pieced) made using a traditional block pattern or kit and may be an original design. A quilt does not have to be a traditional block design to be considered a traditional quilt. All art-like quilts that are not of original design would still be considered a traditional quilt.

*Artistic quilts must be original in design using non-traditional quilting, sewing, and/or embellishment techniques and must be constructed and quilted by the entrant.

*When quilts are delivered to The Hickory Stick Quilt Shop, staff will safety pin a copy of the entry form to the quilt.

*All Decisions of the jurors and judges are final. Judges will view the quilts before awarding prizes. There will be First, Second and Third place awards in each category designated by

certificates of recognition.

For questions and entry form contact Sharon Wasteney, sharonwasteney@gmail.com or call The Hickory Stick Quilt Shop at 573-221-3548.