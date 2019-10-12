Highway shut down after major pileup caused by minimal amount of snow

Snow ended across the eastern Dakotas early Monday morning, but the snowstorm was just beginning to ramp up farther to the east.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – December 10, 2019 – A quick-moving snowstorm created treacherous driving conditions near the Des Moines, Iowa, area on Monday morning, which led to many accidents across the region, including a multi-vehicle pileup of roughly 50 cars with at least one person severely injured, officials report.

Police report the westbound lanes on I-80 between Altoona, Iowa, and the intersection with Interstates 35 and 235 remained closed around 11 a.m. for more than an hour.

According to local news station KCCI, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash tore the sides off semitrailers, mangled the fronts of some vehicles and shredded the trunks of others. The very early stages of the chain-reaction accident were captured on video by a KCCI reporting duo that happened to be on the side of the highway when some of the first vehicles involved in the mass wreck were unable to stop.

Snow ended across the eastern Dakotas early Monday morning, but the snowstorm was just beginning to ramp up farther to the east.

The narrow band of heavy snow moved eastward across central and eastern Iowa on Monday afternoon, causing the National Weather Service to issue Iowa's first-ever snow squall warning.

The sudden snow and quick coating likely contributed to the multiple-vehicle pile-up.

“Total snow amounts in Des Moines were generally less than an inch, but the combination of a slick coating of snow, significantly reduced visibility, and wind gusts near 40 mph likely produced very dangerous driving conditions,” Adkins said.