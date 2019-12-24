Last night, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump. The decision was made in haste, and without any serious investigation into the allegations lodged against the President.

I couldn’t help but be reminded of the sloppy proceedings that led to the resignation of Governor Greitens just last year. One of the lead investigators in that case has since been indicted on 7 counts of perjury and faces serious prison time.

I bet in the coming year we’ll see similar indictments handed down to many more corrupt investigators and political insiders, including some of those currently working to oust our President.

History will vindicate President Trump, just as it has already begun to vindicate Governor Greitens.