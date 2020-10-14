Holiday Greetings are a Safe and Easy Way to Share Messages of Love and Support This Holiday Season

COLUMBIA FALLS, ME — October 12, 2020 — During a time of year when families have empty seats at their tables, and deployed troops are missing home, Wreaths Across America Radio (WAAR) airs messages from troops from across the country and overseas, and encourages folks at home, to send a holiday greeting to them in the form of an internet radio greeting.

The “Holiday Greetings” program provides American military families and civilians the opportunity to extend holiday greetings and thanks to service members and veterans through our international internet radio station at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio (hashtag #WreathsRadio.) Last year, messages connected many families from all over the globe. Be sure to email your friends and loved ones and let them know about this program.

“The United States currently has 1.3 million active duty members, reservists and guards serving within our borders and abroad. Additionally, more than 24 million veterans have faithfully served our country in the past,” said Karen Worchester, Wreaths Across America Executive Director. “I am honored and thrilled to be able to offer these soldiers and their families the opportunity to share their Holiday greetings on air. It’s especially important for sharing love and support for their sacrifices at this special time of the year.”

Anyone can participate by calling (833) 369-1351 to record a short holiday greeting. Wreaths Radio will play Holiday Greetings on-air during the holidays to help bring families, loved ones, members of our military, and American’s closer together for the holiday season. These special Messages will be broadcast between November 23rd and December 31, 2020.

Wreaths Across America Radio was founded in 2014 as a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format offers a mix of country, rock, bluegrass, and Americana music interwoven with informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the nonprofits’ mission to remember, honor and teach.

You can sponsor a wreath for $15 at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/. Each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest on Saturday, December 19, 2020, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. To find a cemetery near you to support click here .

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2200 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year. These programs include The Mobile Education Exhibit , Wreaths Across America Radio, and the Wreaths Across America Virtual Concert now streaming on Showcase NOW).