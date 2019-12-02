House, Senate bills would change primary election system in Missouri

WARRENSBURG — Bills introduced in the Missouri House and Senate would change the state’s open primary election system to a closed system in which voters would have to register as a party member to vote that party’s ballot.

House Bill 26 is sponsored by Rep. Dan Stacy, R-Blue Springs, who represents part of Jackson County, and Senate Bill 109 is sponsored by Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, who represents a large part of St. Louis County.

Johnson County Clerk Diane Thompson said she is opposed to the legislation. Thompson said she planned to attend a hearing Wednesday morning, Feb. 6, in the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee on HB 26, but was unable to attend due to icy road conditions and instead sent an email voicing her concerns.

Prior to the hearing, she said, she polled the 116 election authorities in the state and received 53 responses. Of the respondents, 47, or 90 percent, are opposed to a closed primary, Thompson said.

“From an administrative standpoint … a closed primary makes it a lot easier,” she said.

With an open primary, Thompson said, she orders a lot more ballots than are needed “so we don’t run out of a party’s ballot.”

Knowing party affiliations would reduce the number of ballots ordered, she said.

But voters already do not like having to pick a party ballot in a primary, Thompson said.

“If they have to register and stick with a party or change parties several months in advance, they’ll dislike primaries even more,” she said.

Henry County Clerk Rick Watson, president of the County Clerks Association, also pointed out that a lot of races at the local level are often determined in the primary election, she said.

If voters have to register with a party, they may have no say in electing county officials, Thompson said.

A closed primary may alienate a lot of voters, she said.

“People want to have a say but not wear a label to do so,” she said.

Voters registering as independents would not be eligible to vote for candidates but could vote for ballot issues, she said.

Fourteen states now have closed primaries, Thompson said, others have a mix and some, like Missouri, have open primaries.

“To switch from an open to a closed primary in Missouri will cause a lot of heartburn,” she said. “I know it’s doable, but it’s not popular.”

Some changes have been made to the original bill, she said.

“They’re still hammering it out,” she said. “We’ll see if it makes it out of committee and see what happens.”

The Senate bill requires anyone registering to vote to indicate a political party affiliation or choose to be unaffiliated, and requires candidates filing as a party candidate in a primary election to be affiliated with that party no later than six months prior to the last Tuesday in February. Independent candidates also must be registered as unaffiliated during the same period.

The Senate bill had a second reading on Jan. 23 and was referred to the Local Government and Elections Committee. It has an effective date of Aug. 5, 2020.

Both bills would require local election authorities to implement the closed primary system for any primary election after Jan. 1, 2021.

