How the cold affects the U.S. tornado forecast

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – November 13, 2019 – A cold snap brought jarring temperature swings to as many as 200 million Americans accustomed to higher temperatures at this time of year. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures plunged as many as 60 degrees in just 24 hours in some cities.

The Arctic outbreak is not expected to be long-lived, according to AccuWeather meteorologists, with a storm in the Gulf of Mexico expected to help usher in milder air across the Southeast late in the week.

Aside from the temperature swings, the cold weather also has thrown a blanket on tornado activity so far in November.

“The cold front stabilized things in the first half of November,” said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok. “That has kept the tornado count down. You don’t have the energy level of typical autumn storm systems, accompanied by warm and humid conditions, to produce tornado activity.

“You could still get some isolated severe weather in the lower Appalachians from any one of these fronts that are coming up in the next week or two,” Pastelok said. “But it’s balancing out, because October came up a little bit on the severity of tornadoes, but November is going to be down a little bit because of this colder push.”

AccuWeather's 2019 forecast released in February accurately pinpointed the areas to be hit hardest this year, with a higher frequency of severe weather risks in the traditional Tornado Alley -- notably Oklahoma, Kansas and parts of Texas -- than they had experienced on average the previous three years.

So far this year, Texas, with 188 tornadoes, has experienced the most of any state in the U.S., according to preliminary, unconfirmed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Kansas is second with 127, while Oklahoma is third with 98.