How Did Caldwell County Vote in the Presidential Primary?

Wed, 03/11/2020 - 09:58 admin

Registered Voters 6,382

Total Ballots 1,266 : 19.84%

11 Precincts Reported

Total Ballots:

Constitution Party              1

Green Party                        1

Libertarian Party                4

Democratic Party            549

Republican Party            711

 

UNITED STATES PRESIDENT

Democratic Party

Joseph R. Biden                      332            60.47%

Bernie Sanders                      158            28.78%

Elizabeth Warren                     10            1.82%

Amy Klobuchar                        10            1.82%

Tulsi Gabbard                            9            1.64%

Michael R. Bloomberg                9             1.64%

Uncommitted                              6            1.09%

Pete Buttigieg                             5              .91%

Tom Steyer                                 4              .73%

Leonard J. Steinman II                 2              .36%

Andrew Yang                              2              .36%

Deval Patrick                               1              .18%

Steve Burke                                 1              .18%

 

Republican Party

Donald J. Trump                     690            97.05%

Bill Weld                                    8              1.13%

Uncommitted                             7                .98%

Joe Walsh                                   3                .42%

Matthew J. Matern                      3                .42%

