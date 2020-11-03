How Did Caldwell County Vote in the Presidential Primary?
Registered Voters 6,382
Total Ballots 1,266 : 19.84%
11 Precincts Reported
Total Ballots:
Constitution Party 1
Green Party 1
Libertarian Party 4
Democratic Party 549
Republican Party 711
UNITED STATES PRESIDENT
Democratic Party
Joseph R. Biden 332 60.47%
Bernie Sanders 158 28.78%
Elizabeth Warren 10 1.82%
Amy Klobuchar 10 1.82%
Tulsi Gabbard 9 1.64%
Michael R. Bloomberg 9 1.64%
Uncommitted 6 1.09%
Pete Buttigieg 5 .91%
Tom Steyer 4 .73%
Leonard J. Steinman II 2 .36%
Andrew Yang 2 .36%
Deval Patrick 1 .18%
Steve Burke 1 .18%
Republican Party
Donald J. Trump 690 97.05%
Bill Weld 8 1.13%
Uncommitted 7 .98%
Joe Walsh 3 .42%
Matthew J. Matern 3 .42%