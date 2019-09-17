Howl-O-Ween Brings UnBOOlievable Fun to Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge is preparing another season of not-so-spooky delights for families with its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration, taking place from Oct. 1 - 31, 2019. Guests are encouraged to don costumes and join in a wealth of daily activities, from monster bash dance parties and fall-fun crafting projects, to a trick-or-treat trail filled with interactive games and adventures that snakes throughout the resort. A beloved fall tradition, families are sure to enjoy the spooky spirit at Great Wolf Lodge this October.

Adults and children alike will howl, hop and hustle around Great Wolf Lodge as the Grand Lobby transforms into a spooktacular extravaganza complete with pumpkins and festive decorations. During Howl-O-Ween, guests can partake in complimentary programs including Twisted & Tangled, where children follow the spinner and try to stay on their feet to get a treat and be declared the winner. Guests can also enjoy Boo Bingo where five in a row gets them a bingo and yelling “boo” is the winning lingo.

Howl-O-Ween favorites once again return to lodges this season, including the Costume Parade, where children can proudly showcase their favorite costumes during an event in the Grand Lobby, and then attend a Monster Bash Dance Party, where miniature ghosts and ghouls can enjoy Howl-O-Ween songs that will make them move their funky bones.

One of the most beloved Howl-O-Ween events is the Trick-Or-Treat Trail where kids can play interactive games and collect candy at stops located throughout the Lodge. The trail features a Teal Pumpkin stop, offering a Great Wolf Lodge branded non-food treat for guests with food allergies, or parents looking to avoid too many sweets. There are also Howl-O-Ween overlays to the children’s activities throughout the season, including Spooktacular Story Time, Critter Cartoons, and Paws On Projects feature arts and crafts with a silly, not-so scary twist.

Other highlights of Howl-O-Ween include:

• Candy Corn Guessing Contest: There is a ghastly number of Candy Corn goodies filled to the brim in a jar at the front desk. The mysterious mission is to guess how many of the devilish treats are contained. Guesses will be collected throughout Howl-O-Ween. The guess closest to the correct number without going over will win a Great Wolf Gift Card.

• Character Meet, Greet & Treat: Grab a yummy snack during a break from all the Howl-O-Ween fun. Even better, snap a picture with Wiley before you’re back on the run!

In addition to two days of play in the water park for each night stayed at Great Wolf Lodge, all the Howl-O-Ween activities are included for no extra charge. Activities vary daily and by location. A complete listing of daily activities and times can be found in the Lodge Life event schedule provided to guests upon check-in, verified in advance at

GreatWolf.com or by calling the location directly.

For more information on Great Wolf Resorts and its brands of indoor water park resorts, visit GreatWolf.com.