Impaired Driving Affects Lives

This St. Patrick’s Day weekend, make sure your luck doesn’t run out by planning ahead for a sober ride home should you choose to take part in the celebration. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety reminds motorists of the various options available to get everyone home safe. Designating a sober driver, calling a cab or using public transportation are just a few of those options.

Preliminary 2017 data indicates that 185 people were killed and 592 seriously injured in crashes involving at least one substance-impaired driver. Fifty-one of those drivers were under the age of 21. Missouri’s Zero Tolerance Law states that drivers under 21 years old caught with even a trace of alcohol in their system will have their licenses suspended.

Besides driving completely sober, motorists are advised to put their cell phones down while driving and always buckle up – everyone, every trip, every time. Buckle Up, Phone Down. “We encourage all drivers to make smart choices so that everyone gets home safe,” said MoDOT Highway Safety Director Bill Whitfield.

To learn more, visit the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety website at savemolives.com, or follow us on social media at Save MO Lives. Drive sober or get pulled over.