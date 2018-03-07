Important State Fair Competition Deadlines Approaching

The 2018 Missouri State Fair is quickly approaching and so are many competition deadlines for exhibitors to take note of.

June deadlines include the Society Horse Show on June 29.

There are many deadlines in July including the Mule Show, 4-H/FFA Livestock and Open Livestock entry deadline of July 2. July 15 is the deadline to enter the State Fair Queen Contest. July 20 is a big deadline as many contests have entries due: Country Hams, Home Economics, Missouri Junior 50 and Photography, Amateur/Professional. The Hay Contest, Gypsy Horses, Draft Horses and Draft Horse Pull, Pony Pull and Opening Day Parade have July 25 entry deadlines. July 31 is the deadline for the Barbecue Contest and Dairy Products.

Complete contest rules and contest entry forms are available in the State Fair’s online Premium Guide available on the Fair’s website. A complete list of entry deadlines can also be found there.

The Missouri State Fair themed, “Come Home” will celebrate its 116th year, August 9 – 19, 2018, in Sedalia.

What's New in 2018 Livestock Entries

Dairy Cattle- Exhibitors must have the original registration certificate issued by the Breed Association available for inspection at the show for each animal. Any animal, upon check – in, which does not have a registration, is ineligible to show. Once disqualified, animals cannot be rechecked at the show.

SHOWS

• 4-H/FFA Commercial Dairy Cattle Show- Thursday, August 16, 6:00 p.m.

• 4-H/FFA Commercial Meat Goat Breeding Doe Show- Monday, August 13, 10:00 a.m.

• Mule and Donkey Shows- 5 additional gaited classes added in 2018

CONTESTS - Home Economics

• Couscous Salad Contest

• Maxine’s Sweet Yeast Rolls Contest

• Pound Cake Contest

• C&H Sugar “Fruit Pizza Fit for a Queen Contest

SUPERINTENDENTS

• Barbecue – Shannon & Tiffany Dowell

• 4-H Livestock – Bob McNary

• Draft Horse Pull – Ray Smith

Feeding and Bedding Policy

Exhibitors are reminding that they must bring their own feed and bedding during the 2018 Fair. The Fair will not provide a feed and bedding contractor on ground to service exhibitors.