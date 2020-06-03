Interstate 35 rest area closures planned for next week near Holt

LATHROP, Mo. – As part of a resurfacing project on Interstate 35, crews from Ideker, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to close the entrance and exit ramps/driveways at the rest area on I-35 south of Lathrop on Tuesday, March 10. Crews anticipate that each ramp/drive could be closed approximately 2-3 hours, with work beginning at 7 a.m. Two ramps/drives may be closed at the same time. Work should be completed that same day. While the ramp/drives are closed, the rest area will also be closed.

Through traffic on I-35 should not be affected by the rest area ramp/drive work.

This is another step to prepare for a resurfacing project on I-35 that will extend from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116. During the resurfacing, multiple crews may be working in both directions of I-35 with intermittent single-lane closures. Most work will take place during the day, but some night work may be involved as the project progresses.

Drivers are urged to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signing and barricades.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change. Please remember that all work zones are No Phone zones. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones and through the heavy congestion on the detour routes.

For more information about these and other MoDOT projects, sign up online for work zone updates, visit modot.org and view the online Traveler Information Map, or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) In addition, MoDOT provides updated information on Twitter @MoDOTNorthwest and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOTNWDistrict.