INVISIBLE DANGER

Anytime fossil fuel such as gas, propane, natural gas, oil or wood burns, CO is produced. When fuel-burning applications – ovens, water heaters, furnaces, vehicles, etc. – operate properly with venting mechanisms such as chimneys or flues, this deadly gas is vented outside where it dissipates and becomes harmless. If a fuel-burning device or venting system is out of order, the chance for injury and death quickly escalates. “Common causes of carbon monoxide injury and death are from oil and gas furnaces, portable generators and different types of vehicles,” Derry Stover, Epidemiologist at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, says. “Carbon monoxide is colorless and non-irritating to the eyes or nose. People can be exposed to it in high concentrations without even realizing it. Those characteristics make it really dangerous.”

Nebraska Regional Poison Center Education Coordinator Joan McVoy RN CPSI says Nebraska Regional Poison Center Education Coordinator Joan McVoy RN CPSI says carbon monoxide from unsuspected sources such as a gas grill can easily collect in a house or garage and raise the risk of individuals being overcome. “Carbon monoxide from the grill can drift into the house through a window or collect inside the garage and penetrate the house,” McVoy says.

In attached garages, carbon monoxide can build up when a vehicle is running and CO fumes can easily penetrate the attached home, quickly spreading throughout the house. “Some people believe if the garage door is open that’s enough venting space to dissipate carbon monoxide produced by a vehicle,” McVoy says. “Actually, a breeze coming through the garage door can keep the CO in the garage.”

Carbon monoxide detectors are the most effective way to monitor for the presence of carbon monoxide. Ideally, every floor in a home should have a carbon monoxide detector installed. At the very least, detectors should be located near all sleeping areas. Placing detectors about five feet from the ground ensures the best reading of air quality. Every sleeping area should contain a detector with an alarm loud enough to wake someone from sleep in case of emergency.

“And remember to replace detectors about every five years,” McVoy says. “They don’t last forever.”

Manufacturers include detector testing instructions, which should be carefully followed to ensure proper detector operation. “If the detector is battery operated, batteries can be replaced every spring and fall with the time change, just like smoke alarms,” McVoy says. Carbon monoxide detectors should NOT be installed close to any fuel-burning appliance or in an excessively humid area, such as a bathroom. Keep detectors out of direct sunlight and away from any sources of blowing air such as a fan, vent or open window.

The most common types of carbon monoxide detectors work similarly to smoke or fire alarms, alerting you when dangerous levels of CO are present. Because low levels of carbon monoxide can be harmful, too, a carbon monoxide monitor can be installed as well. The monitor provides a digital readout of CO levels even if they aren’t at a dangerous point. Carbon monoxide monitors can be helpful when young children or elderly people reside in a home because those groups are more susceptible to carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Oil and gas burning furnaces should be inspected each year to make sure they’re operating properly before they’re used,” Stover says. “Furnaces that aren’t working properly quickly generate a large volume of carbon monoxide in the home.”

Whenever portable generators are in use, they should never be operated in a confined space such as a home or garage, even if windows are open to provide ventilation.

“It’s important to follow instructions for your generator,” Stover says. “Even if you use the generator outside, typically you want to keep it more than 20 feet away from any doors or windows in the home to avoid potential for carbon monoxide to build up inside the home.”

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include:

A dull headache

Weakness

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Shortness of breath

Confusion

Blurred vision

Loss of consciousness

“If there’s any suspicion that you’re suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning you need to exit the house or confined area you’re in and immediately get some fresh air,” Stover says. “Call 911 or your poison center right away for help.”

Blood samples help physicians and rescue personnel detect the level of carbon monoxide in the bloodstream.

“Severe headache and just an overall feeling of illness, which some people perceive as the flu, can put you at great peril,” McVoy says. “Elderly people especially tend to go to bed rather than seek medical attention. If you have a severe headache, it’s quite possible you’ve been exposed to carbon monoxide.”

Treatment may involve administering oxygen, placement inside an oxygen chamber and other emergency responses.

Breathing pure oxygen is the best way to treat carbon monoxide poisoning because it increases oxygen levels in the blood. An oxygen mask placed over the nose and mouth helps victims inhale pure oxygen. If a victim is unable to breathe on their own, oxygen is delivered through a ventilator.

A pressurized oxygen chamber (hyperbaric oxygen chamber) has twice the pressure of normal air, quickly increasing oxygen levels in the blood. This treatment is typically used in severe cases of carbon monoxide poisoning and to treat CO poisoning in pregnant women.

Anyone who suspects they’re suffering from CO poisoning should not drive themselves to the hospital because they may become unconscious before they arrive.

Risk of carbon monoxide poisoning increases when power outages occur during or after severe weather. Use of alternate power sources can lead to CO buildup in the home.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and prevention, approximately 50,000 people visit emergency rooms each year due to CO poisoning. It’s important to be aware of how to protect yourself and your household from these deadly fumes.

“In Nebraska, we see about 100 emergency room visits for CO poisoning every year,” Stover says. “In 2016 we had 19 fatalities involving carbon monoxide exposure.”

“Everyone is at risk for CO poisoning,” Stover adds. “Infants and elderly persons and anyone with heart disease or respiratory issues are especially at risk and more likely to become sick when they’re exposed to carbon monoxide.”

The public is encouraged to call the national Poison Center number if they suspect carbon monoxide poisoning or have questions about this or other types of poisoning. The toll free number is 1-800-222-1222.

Additional details about avoiding carbon monoxide poisoning can be found at

https://www.cdc.gov/features/copoisoning/index.htm

For More Information:

ELLEN G. DUYSEN

Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health

University of Nebraska Medical Center

College of Public Health, Room 3035

984388 Nebraska Medical Center

Omaha, NE 68198-4388

402.552.3394