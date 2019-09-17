Home / News / JC Penney Festival in Hamilton

JC Penney Festival in Hamilton

Tue, 09/17/2019 - 16:17 admin

The JC Penney Festival and the Missouri Star Quilt Company Birthday Bash will be held on Saturday, September 28.

Be sure to join us, there will be plenty of vendors along with live music, food and fun.
 
FESTIVAL EVENT SCHEDULE:
6-11 a.m. - Pancake breakfast at the fire station.
8 a.m. - Cornhole Tournament at Levi Garrison & Sons Brewery
9 a.m. - Baby Show at the community theater
10 a.m. - YOGA in the park with Studio Inertia
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Inflatables in Penney Park
11 a.m. - Drum Safari on the patio
3 p.m. - Green Hills Martial Arts Tae Kwon Do Demonstration on the patio
4:30 p.m. - 0.1K Foot race at Levi Garrison & Sons
5 p.m. - High Strung at Levi Garrison & Sons
7 p.m. - Drew Miller at Levi Garrison & Sons
9 p.m. - The Motors at Levi Garrison & Sons

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

