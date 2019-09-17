JC Penney Festival in Hamilton

The JC Penney Festival and the Missouri Star Quilt Company Birthday Bash will be held on Saturday, September 28.

Be sure to join us, there will be plenty of vendors along with live music, food and fun.

FESTIVAL EVENT SCHEDULE:

6-11 a.m. - Pancake breakfast at the fire station.

8 a.m. - Cornhole Tournament at Levi Garrison & Sons Brewery

9 a.m. - Baby Show at the community theater

10 a.m. - YOGA in the park with Studio Inertia

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Inflatables in Penney Park

11 a.m. - Drum Safari on the patio

3 p.m. - Green Hills Martial Arts Tae Kwon Do Demonstration on the patio

4:30 p.m. - 0.1K Foot race at Levi Garrison & Sons

5 p.m. - High Strung at Levi Garrison & Sons

7 p.m. - Drew Miller at Levi Garrison & Sons

9 p.m. - The Motors at Levi Garrison & Sons