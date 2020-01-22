Katie Adkinson Selected as NCMC’s Outstanding Student

Katie Adkinson from Hamilton, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for January. Katie is an A+ student pursuing a two-year degree in business management. After graduation from NCMC, Katie plans to enter into real estate or a career in the fitness field.

Katie is a sophomore at NCMC and a member of the Dance Wave crew. She is also an Ambassador, involved in Student Support Services, PTK Honor Society, and President of the Business Club.

“I chose NCMC because I was able to use my A+ and stay close to home,” said Katie. “NCMC is a great place to be active in organizations and hold leadership roles. I’ve met a lot of people because of all the ways to be involved.”

Katie went on to say, “My favorite classes are my business classes. My favorite thing about NCMC is how classes are small, and my instructors know me individually. I feel comfortable going to my instructors, and they always take the time to help me.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

To learn more about the NCMC business program, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact the Business and Technology Department at 660-359-3948 x1304.