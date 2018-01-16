Lakeview Golf Club 3rd Annual Mouse Race
The 3rd Annual Mouse Race sponsored by the Lakeview Golf Club will be held on February 17, 2018 at the American Legion building in Hamilton.
Tickets for $15 will go on sale, Jan. 10, and will include Dinner and Admission to the Mouse Race!
Hurry! Limited seating is available!
Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. followed by the first race at 7:00 p.m.
Dinner menu includes smoked pork chops, green beans, scalloped potatoes, hot rolls and dessert.
Raffle tickets will be sold for $10 each to win an RCA TV 50" HD/LED. (Need not be present to win)
All proceeds will benefit the Lakeview Golf Course.