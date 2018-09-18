Lawmakers Approve Extra Session Bills Aiming to Move Missouri Forward

Updates from the floor of the Missouri Senate

Last week, the Missouri General Assembly gathered in Jefferson City for the annual veto session to discuss legislation vetoed by the governor.

In order to address two of the vetoed bills, the governor called the Missouri General Assembly into an extraordinary session. During this time, the Legislature was able to truly agree and finally pass both of the bills that were requested by the governor.

Under House Bill 2, the legislation establishes treatment courts across the state. The goal of the legislation is to ensure that people who are struggling with alcohol, drugs and substance abuse are able to receive adequate assistance for their underlying health issues as opposed to being incarcerated.

In addition, the Legislature also truly agreed and finally passed House Bill 3. This legislation creates a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Awareness Program as well as a Computer Science Education Fund for the purpose of providing teachers with professional development programs relating to computer science. This legislation has the potential to help high school students across the state to be better equipped for the workforce in a continuously evolving, technology-driven world.

The governor and the Legislature will continue to work toward a balanced budget, and we plan to address the vetoed budget items in a supplemental budget request early in the 2019 legislative session.

Farewell to Missouri’s Retiring Senators

At the conclusion of the year, the Missouri Senate will be say goodbye to several senators who have termed out of their offices in the Legislature. It has been a pleasure to serve with each of my fellow colleagues, and they will truly be missed. Their service and contributions to the citizens of Missouri will certainly not go unnoticed. During our time in the Legislature, we have shared the common goals of ensuring that our state has the necessary resources to improve the lives of all Missourians. I will be forever grateful for their commitment, sacrifice and service to all current and future members of the Missouri Senate. As our state moves forward, thank you and I wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

Gubernatorial Appointments

During the past week, Sen. Hoskins met with several individuals who had been nominated to serve on one of the state’s boards and commissions. Each of these individuals care passionately about our state and desire to make it a better place for all Missourians.

