Leroy Evans Memorial Golf Tournament and Dinner This Saturday!

The Evans family is pleased to announce the 3rd annual Evans Memorial Tournament and dinner will be held Saturday, June 23rd at Lakeview Golf Course in Hamilton. The event was started by the family in an effort to help revitalize the course Leroy served as a greens keeper for many years. All proceeds go directly to the course and will also fund two scholarships in Leroy’s name to students who are college bound at Penney High School in 2019.

For those who wish to golf, the format is a 2-person scramble, $80 per team, carts are available for rent and there will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The course is in great shape and hole prizes are available as well as a pay out to the top two teams in each flight.

For those who do not golf, Smokin’ Ball-B-Que will be catering lunch from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the golf course. The meal is $10 per plate and includes brisket, pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages. Additionally, a silent auction will be held throughout the day with baked goods and miscellaneous items. You do not have to be present to win. Donations can be made by contacting Judy Evans at 816-632-8184.

Membership at the course has increased and Lakeview is thriving thanks to the help of the community, area businesses, many helping hands and willing hearts. We are proud that Lakeview has generated a love for the game of golf within many who have gone on to play at the collegiate level and/or found a lifelong activity they can enjoy with their friends and families.

The Evans family hopes you will come out to this beautiful course and support the ongoing effort to keep the game alive and accessible for present and future golfers in our area. Thank you in advance for your support.