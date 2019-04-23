Home / News / Local book author scheduled for book signings

Tue, 04/23/2019 - 10:42 admin

Local author book signing.  Kim Hopkins, long time Kingston resident will be at the Caldwell County Library in Kingston on Tuesday, April 30, from 5-7 p.m. and Hamilton Library on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. – noon.

Kim has written a book about her son Cory, a long time Hamilton resident, and his challenges with a little understood mental illness and the effects of a brain surgery gone bad.

Kim and Cory will be at the above venues to sign books which may be purchased at Amazon.com; BarnesandNobel.com; LifeRichPublishing.com; or Aschizophrenicsstory.com.  E-Books available online.

There will also be a limited number of hardbacks and more softcovers that are available for purchase at the signing. Hardcover: $30.00; Softcover $16.00.

