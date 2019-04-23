Local book author scheduled for book signings
Local author book signing. Kim Hopkins, long time Kingston resident will be at the Caldwell County Library in Kingston on Tuesday, April 30, from 5-7 p.m. and Hamilton Library on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. – noon.
Kim has written a book about her son Cory, a long time Hamilton resident, and his challenges with a little understood mental illness and the effects of a brain surgery gone bad.
Kim and Cory will be at the above venues to sign books which may be purchased at Amazon.com; BarnesandNobel.com; LifeRichPublishing.com; or Aschizophrenicsstory.com. E-Books available online.
There will also be a limited number of hardbacks and more softcovers that are available for purchase at the signing. Hardcover: $30.00; Softcover $16.00.