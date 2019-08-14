Lyft Offers Discounted Rides for Drivers During Safety Campaign

Getting a safe and sober ride home can be a bit easier and cheaper this summer. Lyft has partnered with the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety to offer discounted rides during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign. The campaign seeks to emphasize the importance of always driving sober by coupling safety messaging with increased enforcement efforts.

Using the Lyft promotion code MOLYFT19 will save you $5.00 on a safe ride home during the campaign. The offer is limited to one use per user. The only restriction is that the ride must begin or end in Missouri. The code is valid for both new and existing users.

In 2018, 198 people were killed and 539 seriously injured in Missouri crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver.

“Impaired driving is a year-round concern, but the goal of this campaign is to create public awareness to the dangers and consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Jon Nelson, chair of the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety. “We also want to emphasize there are a number of alternatives for finding a sober ride, and this campaign helps make that happen.”

Consider some of the consequences if you choose to drive impaired:

* If you cause a fatal crash while impaired, you can be charged with involuntary manslaughter – a felony resulting in up to seven years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.

* Your license can be suspended for 90 days on your first conviction. You could be fined up to $500 and spend up to 6 months in jail.

* Any person guilty of a second or subsequent intoxication-related traffic offense will be required to install an ignition interlock device on his or her car before being able to drive legally again.

* Additionally, minors may be subject to a Minor in Possession citation resulting in license suspension for 90 days for a first offense. This is in addition to any suspension resulting from point assessment on an alcohol conviction.

* Insurance coverage may be difficult to find, and your rates will be significantly higher.

* There is the added embarrassment, humiliation and potential loss and consequence after informing family, friends and employers.

* You might end up taking someone’s life.

To learn more about substance-impaired driving and how you can Arrive Alive, visit saveMOlives.com, or follow social media at Save MO Lives, #DriveSoberMO.