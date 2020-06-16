Mail-In Ballot Fiasco is Killing Our 2020 Elections

St. Louis, MO: Democrats have used the Wuhan virus panic to push a radical agenda to squash our electoral freedom.

"Many of their ridiculous mail-in balloting proposals are proving disastrous in June state primaries," said Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles. "In Pennsylvania, mail in votes jumped from 5% of voters to over 50% — and they are STILL trying to count ballots nearly two weeks after their primary. Georgia saw a spike in absentee ballots from 37,000 in the 2016 primary to over one million this June, resulting in many voters receiving defective ballots or no ballot at all! Also, many precincts had trouble calculating their vote counts, and there were even major problems at polling places, particularly at urban precincts.

"Also at issue is the Democrat’s’ use of geofencing to gather data from protesters’ and rioters’ cell phones and using it to get them registered to vote! These are all just a few frightening results of the stripping out of election protections that Democrats want to see happen nationwide. This cannot be allowed. Our Republic continues only when We the People have a free and fair electoral process to hire and fire our representative leaders."

Martin concluded: "Mail-in voting will spread these same problems across every state, and the foundation of our republic will be gutted. The Democrat plan to destroy our elections in 2020 and beyond must be stopped."