Master Gardeners host bluebird presentation

The Clinton County Master Gardeners will host a presentation entitled “How to Attract and Retain Bluebirds in Your Yard”, on Monday evening, June 18th at 6:30 pm. The event will be held at the Clinton County Youth Building, located at 251 E 116 Hwy at Plattsburg, MO. Larry Dobson, charter member of the Missouri Bluebird Society will be the speaker. Nest box plans and other related material will be available for those who attend. The presentation is appropriate for all ages and is free and open to the public. This is your opportunity to learn about Missouri’s state bird and aid in its resurgence in our area. The presentation is designed to inspire regular folks, as well as bluebird enthusiasts to establish and maintain nest boxes and habitats specific to this beautiful bird’s nesting and feeding requirements. For more information, you can contact the Clinton County Extension Office at 816-539-3765.