Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Announces Sentencing of Quadruple Murderer, Keith Boyles

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the sentencing terms of Keith Boyles for his role in the quadruple homicide of two elderly couples in Ripley County Missouri. In February of 2019, Boyles was convicted of four counts of murder and four counts of armed criminal action. Boyles, along with David Youngblood, Youngblood’s wife, Melissa, and their daughter Chantale, were each involved in the four murders that took place in June and July of 2010.

“The murders of Lloyd Piat, Irene Piat, Edgar Atkinson and Bonnie Chase were brutal and senseless … ‘tests’ to determine whether or not Boyles and his accomplices were able to carry out additional violent crime,” Schmitt said. “Tragically, they passed the test of whether or not they were capable of taking the lives of innocent human beings, but they failed to get away with it. Keith Boyles will be paying the price for his actions until the day he dies.”

Boyle, who was found guilty on 9 counts of criminal activity, received the following sentences:

Count 1 – Murder First – Life without the Possibility of Parole (LWOP)

Count 2 – Armed Criminal Action – 30 years

Count 3 – Murder First - LWOP

Count 4 – Armed Criminal Action – 30 years

Count 5 – Murder First - LWOP

Count 6 – Armed Criminal Action – 30 years

Count 7 – Murder First - LWOP

Count 9 – Armed Criminal Action – 30 years

(Counts 1 – 4 are to be served concurrently with each other)

(Counts 5 - 8 are to be served concurrently with each other AND consecutively to the sentences in Counts 1-4.)

The evidence presented at trial was overwhelming. It showed that in 2010, Ripley County resident, David Youngblood concocted a plan to kidnap the president of a local bank, force the bank officer to open the bank’s vault in order to steal enough money to flee the United States and move his family to a non-extraditable country.

To complete his plan, David decided to “test” his daughter, Chantale, and her boyfriend, Keith Boyle, to see if they would be able to successfully carry out violent crimes by murdering David Youngblood’s aunt and uncle, Lloyd and Irene Piatt. Boyles acted on that assignment on June 23, 2010 by shooting and killing both victims and then burning down the house in an attempt to cover up the evidence.

Two and half weeks later, on July 10, 2010, Boyles and David Youngblood shot and killed Edgar Atkinson and Bonnie Chase and burned their house down during a second “test run” planned by David Youngblood. Atkinson and Chase were an elderly couple who David and Melissa Youngblood had previously known.

In 2012, David Youngblood plead guilty to four counts of first degree murder and was sentenced to four consecutive terms of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. In 2013, Melissa was convicted after a jury found her guilty of two counts of first degree murder. Melissa was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. In 2013, Chantale pled guilty to four counts of murder in the second degree for her more limited role in these murders.

“As the chief lawyer for Missouri, I will fight to protect the lives of every single one of our six million Missouri citizens,” Schmitt said, “In this case, we held the murderers of four innocent people accountable. Justice has been served.”

Assistant Attorney General Kevin Zoellner, in cooperation with the Missouri Highway Patrol, led the investigation, conviction and sentencing of the case, on behalf of the Missouri Attorney General’s office.