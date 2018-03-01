Missouri-Born Adoptees Gain Access to Birth Certificate Information

January 2, 2018, will mark a historical day for Missouri. The Missouri Adoptee Rights Act, which takes effect on this date, may allow Missouri-born adoptees, ages 18 and older, access to a copy of their Original Birth Certificate. It is estimated that this new law will affect hundreds of thousands of adult adoptees.

G’s Adoption Registry, a non-profit 501(c)(3), will be hosting an event called Breaking the Seal at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City from December 31, 2017, to January 2, 2018, when adopted adults will begin receiving their information.

On October 1, 2017, the Department of Health and Senior Services began accepting applications from Missouri-born adoptees who wish to request a copy of their Original Birth Certificate.

For more information, visit http://health.mo.gov/data/vitalrecords/adopteerightsact.php, or call Heather Dodd of the Missouri Adoptee Rights Movement on 660-833-5880. For more information on the upcoming events, visit https://www.missouriadopteerightsmovement.com/birth-certificates-breaking-the-seal/.