Missouri Department of Natural Resources Primacy Fee to appear on July water bills

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Primacy Fee will be appearing on the City of Hamilton’s July utility bill.

The Missouri Primacy Fee is a user fee paid by the customers of Missouri's community public water supply systems and provides support for the department's efforts to ensure Missourians are provided water that is safe to drink. The annual fee is based on the size of the connection.

City of Hamilton water customers will see a onetime charge this year of $3.24 on water (on average - residential) and $0.80 on sewer (on average - residential).

For more information on the Missouri Primacy Fee, please check out: http://www.dnr.mo. gov/env/wpp/primacyfee.htm