The Missouri Division of Tourism Awards Funds to Several Local Organizations

JEFFERSON CITY —The Missouri Division of Tourism awarded a total of $13,093 to three local organizations to help fund marketing projects designed to increase tourism throughout the 21st Senatorial District. The recipients include the Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lexington Tourism Commission and Marshall-Saline Development Corporation. These specific organizations are required to match the state funding with local funds in order to support specific performance-driven projects that benefit their communities.

“This is a great opportunity for each of these organizations to implement new strategies that will attract visitors to tourist destinations in our local communities,” said Sen. Denny Hoskins. “In Lexington, there is a cannon ball embedded in the courthouse that was salvaged from the Battle of Lexington of 1861. This artifact is a significant piece of Missouri’s military history. I would like to see these funds used to promote and embrace the historical value of our communities.”

Tourism continues to be one of the most important revenue and job producing industries in Missouri. The state saw a record 42 million visitors during the 2017 fiscal year. During that year, the tourism industry had a $16.8 billion economic impact on Missouri and employed more than 313,000 Missourians.