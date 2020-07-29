Missouri Farm Bureau Announces Opposition to Amendment 2 - Medicaid Expansion

Missouri Farm Bureau’s Board of Directors has voted to oppose Constitutional Amendment 2 on Missouri’s August ballot. If passed, this Amendment could cripple the state budget by imposing massive new healthcare costs on Missouri taxpayers.

“Pouring more taxpayer dollars into Medicaid without fixing the problems that are bankrupting rural hospitals will only make a bad situation worse,” said MOFB President Blake Hurst. “We need to find solutions that make healthcare more accessible and affordable, not just expand government further.”

Voters will decide on Constitutional Amendment 2 during the primary election on Tuesday, August 4. For more information about MOFB policies and priorities, visit mofb.org.