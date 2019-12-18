Home / News / Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst made the following statement regarding the Grain Belt Express

Wed, 12/18/2019 - 12:15 admin

“We vigorously disagree with the court’s ruling upholding the Public Service Commission’s decision authorizing the use of eminent domain for the Grain Belt Express merchant transmission line. Grain Belt Express is not a public utility. Investors who want to negotiate rates privately and enter into contracts to sell electricity to the highest bidders should not be able to condemn land in order to build their dream project. Contrary to the court’s assertion, the Missouri Supreme Court has not suggested otherwise.”

