Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst made the following statement regarding the organization’s 2020 Annual Meeting:

“After much consideration, our organization’s leaders have decided to conduct Missouri Farm Bureau’s 2020 Annual Meeting virtually. We will still conduct Board and Officer elections on the previously scheduled date of Sunday, December 6. While we are still working out the technical details, we plan to enable voting delegates to cast votes via telephone. We also plan to conduct a virtual General Session on Saturday, December 5.

“This decision was extremely difficult. Face-to-face meetings are important to farmers, especially as they select leaders. However, the current status of the pandemic simply does not allow a large-scale meeting to be conducted safely. We look forward to gathering in 2021 to celebrate an annual meeting that is bigger and better than ever.”