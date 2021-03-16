Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins made the following statement today regarding the Death Tax Repeal Act:

"Missouri farmers and ranchers know that the death tax is unfair and should be fully repealed. Today, Congressman Jason Smith introduced the Death Tax Repeal Act, which would completely eliminate this bad law.

"For years, we have pushed for full repeal of the death tax, and we applaud Congressman Smith for his leadership in fighting for this cause. We look forward to working with our Congressional delegation to give cash-strapped farm families the chance they deserve to keep the farm running.”