Home / News / Missouri Is the State with the 6th Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions

Missouri Is the State with the 6th Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions

Tue, 06/09/2020 - 16:51 admin

To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. Our data set ranges from whether child-care programs and restaurants have reopened to the presence or absence of a “shelter-in-place” order. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

Coronavirus Restrictions in Missouri (1=Fewest, 25=Avg.):

•   1st – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

•   1st – Reopening of Child-Care Programs

•   1st – Travel Restrictions

•   2nd – Large Gatherings Restrictions

•   7th – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order

•   22nd – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

•   2nd – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, June 8, 2020.

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media