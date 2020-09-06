Missouri Is the State with the 6th Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions
To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. Our data set ranges from whether child-care programs and restaurants have reopened to the presence or absence of a “shelter-in-place” order. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.
Coronavirus Restrictions in Missouri (1=Fewest, 25=Avg.):
• 1st – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public
• 1st – Reopening of Child-Care Programs
• 1st – Travel Restrictions
• 2nd – Large Gatherings Restrictions
• 7th – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order
• 22nd – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses
• 2nd – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars
Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, June 8, 2020.