Missouri State Fair Accepting Nominations for Veteran/Active Military Honorees of the Day

The Missouri State Fair announced today that nominations are being accepted for a new event honoring Missouri veterans and active duty military. A new daily military flag retreat ceremony will honor one veteran or active duty military personnel chosen from nominations. The new event, sponsored by Capital: Materials, Paving & Construction, Retrieving Freedom, Inc. and Starline Brass, will occur each evening of the 2019 Fair.

Nomination forms are available for download from the State Fair website. Eleven nominees will be selected and recognized. Nominations are due July 4, 2019, and can be emailed, faxed, mailed or hand-delivered to the Fairgrounds.