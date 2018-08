Cass Kleeman, age 10, from Braymer, Missouri, won the Grand Champion Angus Junior Heifer Calf competition at the Missouri State Fair on August 9, 2018. Cass is a 4th grader at Braymer C4 School, and a member of the Pleasant Hill Husslers 4-H chapter. His parents are Kurt and Cassie Kleeman.

