The Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture scholarship application for Missouri High School seniors graduating in 2019 is due this week. Applications should be submitted to the Missouri State Fair and must be postmarked by Feb. 1, 2019. Applicants must submit an original copy of their application and five additional copies.

These scholarships are possible thanks to the gracious contributions of many individuals and companies. One $5,000 platinum scholarship sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters, one $2,500 supreme scholarship sponsored by Sydenstricker John Deere of Missouri/Sydenstricker Angus Genetics, and 40 $1,500 scholarships sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters are being offered.

Applicants must be high school seniors and active members of 4-H or FFA, and have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair. Selected students must enroll (fall and/or spring semester immediately following graduation from high school) in an accredited community college, college or university in the state of Missouri. Applicants are not required to pursue a degree in agriculture, however, a five point bonus will be given to applicants pursuing a degree in agriculture during the selection process.