Missouri Unclaimed Property Auction earns over $200,000 for Account Owners

Columbia, Mo – State Treasurer Eric Schmitt announced today his office’s 2018 Unclaimed Property Auction earned $205,963.96 for account owners, $20,000 more than the last auction. The auction was held in Columbia at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center on September 13 and 14.

Thousands of items were up for bid including old coins and currency, jewelry, sports memorabilia and a variety of other items. The single largest bid went to lot #1433, a three-piece ring set, for $26,000.

Auction items came from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over to the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office after five years of inactivity or no contact form the owner. All proceeds from the auction are held until claimed by the rightful owners.

Unclaimed Property can be quickly searched for and claimed online at ShowMeMoney.com. Once a claim is filed, its progress can be tracked online. Individuals may also sign up to receive an email notification when new Unclaimed Property arrives and matches their information.

Since being sworn in, Treasurer Schmitt has returned more than $75 million in Unclaimed Property to over 300,000 accounts. As Treasurer, Schmitt is focused on protecting Missouri taxpayers, supporting small businesses and empowering individuals and their families while overseeing the state’s investment portfolio. To learn more about the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office, visit www.treasurer.mo.gov.