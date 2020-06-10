MoDOT Completes New I-435 and I-70 Partial Turbine Interchange Ahead of Schedule

JACKSON COUNTY– The Missouri Department of Transportation has completed the new I-435 and I-70 interchange in Kansas City. This $47 million construction project began in spring 2019 and was scheduled to be completed by Dec. 2020. After a Super Bowl champion season for the Kansas City Chiefs, a global pandemic, and quite a bit of rain, crews have finished ahead of schedule. This interchange is the first of its kind in the Kansas City area and will enhance safety within the interchange and help to move the thousands of vehicles that travel it daily.

The project completely redesigned the I-435 and I-70 interchange. The original bridges were built in the early 1960s and were all replaced. Crews removed the previous and less-traditional left side I-435 exit ramps to I-70 and replaced them with new right hand exits. The project also improved the loop ramp configuration for I-70 to I-435 ramps.

This was a major undertaking and it certainly did not come without sacrifices. MoDOT would like to thank local businesses and commuters who dealt with nearly two years of closures, detours and inconvenience. MoDOT especially appreciates its partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals who helped make sure the access to the stadiums were maintained safely. A special thank you also goes out to Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia, Missouri, and all of the other contractors who worked hard to make a safer and more efficient interchange for Kansas City.

Motorists should note that while construction of the interchange is complete, there may be various short-term lane closures in the area for project clean up purposes. For more information about the I-435 and I-70 interchange, visit our website.

Additionally, a NIGHT TIME paving operation will take place along I-435 and I-70 this fall beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 6:

• Westbound I-70 will be reduced to ONE LANE from Blue Ridge Cutoff to Manchester Trafficway for asphalt paving work NIGHTLY beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 10, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each evening. Please note that Saturday and Sunday work times may extend to 9 a.m. if necessary.

• Eastbound I-70 will be reduced to ONE LANE from Manchester Trafficway to Blue Ridge Cutoff for asphalt paving work NIGHTLY beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 10, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each evening. Please note that Saturday and Sunday work times may extend to 9 a.m. if necessary.

For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at http://www.kcscout.netor consult our real-time traffic partner, WAZE.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.