MOFB President Blake Hurst made the following statement in reaction to today’s ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court on Clean Line Energy’s Grain Belt Express project:

"The Missouri Supreme Court’s ruling misinterprets state law, shifting oversight of power line placement from county governments to the centralized Missouri Public Service Commission. Missouri Farm Bureau members believe this decision makes it dangerously easy for property owners’ land to be taken by eminent domain for merchant transmission lines. Clean Line Energy still must receive approval from the Commission to receive the power of eminent domain for its proposed Grain Belt Express project. We strongly urge the Commissioners to deny this request."